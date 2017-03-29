The Gabbie Show Tearfully Shows Off Her Bruises & Scratches From Alleged RiceGum Attack

OMG! YouTuber The Gabbie Show AKA Gabbie Hanna shared a video on March 29 showing the injuries she claims RiceGum caused during an alleged violent confrontation at a party. Watch her break down in the emotional video, right here.

The Gabbie Show, real name Gabbie Hanna, 26, has now taken to YouTube to document the injuries she claims that RiceGum, 20, caused during an attack at a party on March 28. Gabbie can barely keep her composure throughout her emotional explanation of the confrontation, breaking down in tears more than once.

The most sobering part of the video is when she shows off scratches and bruises on her wrist, shoulder, and leg, which she says RiceGum caused when he held her down and smashed her phone. “You can see a little bit of the line right here where he was like holding me down,” she began, pointing at her leg. “This is where he tried to grab [the phone] out of my hand,” she explained, showing off a scratch on her wrist.

“I’m not saying that he beat the sh*t out of me,” she clarified, voice cracking. “I’m not saying RiceGum held me down and punched me in the face. But he held me down and like pulled me, grabbed my arm, held me down so aggressively and like twisted my arm so he could get my phone out of my hand. It was in the middle of this party, it was so shocking to me, and it was embarrassing. I know I shouldn’t be embarrassed but still, I’m at this party and I want to be close with these people. Their first impression of me is this girl who comes in and causes all this drama.”

Unfortunately this is a mental battle that so many victims of abuse have, and since there’s no proof, it’s become a his-word-against-hers situation. He took to Twitter before the video ame out to defend himself, saying “we’re talking about a person who has built a career off over exaggerating & lying about stories for $. This is exactly what she wants.”

