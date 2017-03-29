Taylor Swift ‘Loving Her Break From Social Media’ — She’s ‘Detoxing From Bullies’

REX/Shutterstock

The haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate. But Taylor Swift’s just gonna shake it off. HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that the singer has really been enjoying her social media timeout because she’s sick of bullies!

“Taylor [Swift] is loving her break from social media,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She enjoys being connected with her fans but she also struggles with the negativity and bullies that she deals with whenever she reads Instagram comments. She will be back to posting more regularly soon, but for now she is really appreciating detoxing and being unplugged from some of the negative energy online.”

We are excited to hear she is coming back soon, but really we’re more happy to know that she has been taking care of herself while she’s been away! It’s such a good example for all of Tay’s fans that the “Shake It Off” singer is not cool with toxic comments and cyber bullying and knows when it’s time to take a breather from it all.

While Taylor has been a little MIA throughout the beginning of 2017, she really doesn’t think it’s as big a deal as the media and her fans have made it out to be. An insider recently told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Tay actually thinks the rumors she is “missing” are ridiculously hilarious.

Though she hasn’t been spotted in public since Feb. 4, according to E! News, our insider revealed she’s been spending most of her time in the studio in New York City, Nashville and Los Angeles. “She has not been purposefully hiding out, but has simply been super busy in the studio recording, editing and putting the finishing touches on her new album,” the source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Taylor did the right thing by taking a break from social media? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.