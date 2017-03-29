The Grosby Group / AKM-GSI

Abelena is the cutest! Selena Gomez and The Weeknd looked so happy and in love during their romantic date on the streets of Buenos Aires on March 29. Doesn’t this PDA photo of Selena and The Weeknd just warm your heart?

Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 27, couldn’t keep their hands off each other in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 29. They also couldn’t keep those adorable smiles off their faces! Selena, in a pretty striped sundress, giggled up a storm at whatever The Weeknd was saying on their romantic stroll. Selena has never looked more head over heels in love with someone and neither has The Weeknd!

The couple has been inseparable ever since they went public with their relationship in Jan. 2017. The Weeknd is in the middle of his world tour, and Selena has joined him along the way. Selena and The Weeknd haven’t been shy about showing off their love. As they walked through the Grand Hyatt Hotel in São Paulo, Brazil, on March 27, Selena and The Weeknd kissed for all the world to see!

Even though the couple has only been dating for a few months, their relationship is already very serious. HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY Selena and The Weeknd have already said “I love you” to each other! “Whenever they travel to a new country, he tells her he loves her in that language,” our source revealed. Selena loves that The Weeknd is so “romantic.” Boys, it’s time to step up your game! Be more like The Weeknd!

The Weeknd has a few more international dates on his Starboy: Legend of the Fall tour before heading back to the U.S. for more than a dozen concerts across the country. Will Selena stay by his side for the rest of his tour? Time will tell!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Selena and The Weeknd will last? Let us know!

