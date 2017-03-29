REX/Shutterstock

The Weeknd is all about getting in some PDA with girlfriend Selena Gomez, except when the paparazzi’s watching! Poor Selena tried to give her guy a huge hug, and suddenly got pushed away because of the prying cameras! Watch the awkward moment here!

All the girl wanted was a hug! Selena Gomez, 24, just couldn’t keep her hands to herself while strolling the streets of Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 28 with boyfriend The Weeknd/Abel Tesafaye, 27. Selena walked behind her guy, wrapping her arms around his shoulders and draping herself over her body. He seemed totally into it, not minding that they were getting that close in public, until he noticed who was watching: the paparazzi!

As soon as The Weeknd saw those pesky paps, he said something to Selena and shrugged her off his shoulders. Aww! They darted behind a tree, perhaps to have a quick chat about why he just did that, and emerged hand in hand. Selena and Abel looked happy and chill as they walked across the street, and the paparazzi were shooed away by a security guard who looked like he meant serious business!

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd walks the streets of Palermo, Buenos Aires, Argentina pic.twitter.com/2Yxar10Flw — Selena Gomez News (@SelenaHQ) March 29, 2017

They really do seem so much in love. Selena looked happy and carefree in an adorable striped sundress, her hair up in a messy bun. The hug was really the only PDA that The Weeknd wasn’t cool with, because the rest of the day, they were all over each other! They giggled up a storm and had huge smiles on their faces, even kissing for the whole world to see!

One big reason why Selena looks so in love? Because Abel’s been saying those three lovely words — “I love you” — in multiple languages! Whenever they travel to a new country, he tells her he loves her in that language, a source told us EXCLUSIVELY! She’s definitely heard “Te amo” a lot since arriving in Argentina!

