Selena Gomez Wore A Scrunchie On A Date– She’s Bringing The Trend Back & I’m Thrilled

Selena Gomez is wearing a scrunchie. This is not a drill. Selena was spotted with boyfriend The Weeknd in Buenos Aires, Argentina and she’s wearing a bright blue scrunchie. Read why I’m elated to see this below.

Did you ever see that Sex And The City episode where is a scrunchie is basically the demise of Carrie and Berger? I’m an ’80s child, so I grew up with the hair accessory. It was so cool back in the day, but of course, went out of style in the late ’90s.

But now, they are back, and thanks to Selena Gomez, they are cool again. Selena, 24, and her boyfriend The Weeknd, 27, were spotted looking more in love than ever in Argentina on March 29.

In the photos, it looked like Selena styled her hair herself. It was messy, pulled into a bun with layers framing her face. Holding the bun back was a BRIGHT BLUE SCRUNCHIE. You can see it here.

I’m LOVING this. For so long, celeb stylists always talked about doing updos with pins only — WHAT!? My hair does not stay with pins alone — I need some kind of hair tie or elastic.

The problems with elastics, of course, are that they get caught in hair and lead to breakage and hair loss.

I don’t like sleeping with my hair down, so I wrap it on top of my head in a bun and secure it with a SCRUNCHIE. It’s gentle and loose, so it doesn’t pull or break my hair. Accidentally, I have left the house in the morning (on more than one occasion) with the scrunchie still in my hair. Some of my scrunchies are bright colors….like neon green.

Well, now, thanks to Selena, it’s cool again. I love that her scrunchie was a baby blue shade instead of black to match her hair color. Go big or go home.

HollywoodLifers, do you ever wear scrunchies? Do you like Selena Gomez’s scrunchie hairstyle?

