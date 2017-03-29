Savannah Chrisley’s Ex Chandler Parsons Begging Her To Take Him Back

Rex/Shutterstock

Uh oh! Chandler Parsons had a good girl in Savannah Chrisley and chose wild child Bella Thorne over the reality star. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on why he’s now begging for the Southern Belle to take him back.

NBA star Chandler Parsons is having a case of dating remorse after blowing off a possible relationship with Savannah Chrisley, 19, in favor of partying hard with actress Bella Thorne, 19. When the 28-year-old was healthy and his NBA season was going strong he wanted to be a dating player, but now that he’s injured he wants the Chrisley Know Best star back.

“Chandler is a total ladies man and he has a lot of girls that are into him. He was talking to Savannah, but then spent time with Bella and some of their mutual friends. Bella is wild and they had a great time together. They went to Mexico and just let loose in a way Savannah would never do,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“But since then Chandler’s suffered a bad knee injury and his NBA season has taken a turn for the worse. He’s down in the dumps, trying to rehab his knee, not out partying with Bella. He’s been calling and texting Savannah again but so far she’s not having it. He made his bed — with Bella — and he has to sleep in it,” our insider adds. You go Savvy! Stand your ground and don’t take him back.

The beauty queen revealed on Feb. 23 that she and the Memphis Grizzlies star had been quietly dating, as she attended one of his games and they went out to a romantic dinner afterwards. No sooner than FIVE DAYS LATER Bella was court side in a purple wig wearing his jersey, with his number written on her cheek. She even asked in a Snapchat video “What happened to my baby boo?” Ouch!

The pair was pictured making out during a sexy Mexican getaway and it seemed like they were going to be a hot item. Chandler then suffered a meniscus tear and now that he’s sidelined from NBA play, Bella appears to have lost interest in him. Too bad for Chandler that Savannah is wise to his ways and won’t take him back!

HollywoodLifers, should Savannah give Chandler another chance? Or is she right to not take him back after he ditched her for Bella?

