Rob Kardashian ‘Terrified’ Blac Chyna Will Attack Him Next After Going Off On Tyga

Blac Chyna was on a Snapchat war path on March 29, and Rob Kardashian fears he may be next on her ‘hit list’! A source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY why he thinks she may move on to him after dissing Tyga.

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned — on Snapchat! Blac Chyna, 28, went on a fiery tirade on the instant photo app on March 29, and her target was ex-bf Tyga, 27. However, her baby daddy Rob Kardashian, 30, knows that once she gets going, there’s no stopping her. Now he’s scared he’s going to be the next one to get called out!

“Rob’s terrified,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The fact that Chyna could lash out and say such hard things about Tyga means that she could say the same if not worse about Rob!”

Apparently, Rob is shocked that Blac would accuse Tyga of skipping out on paying child support and being a deadbeat dad because that simply isn’t true in Rob’s experience. “Tyga may be a lot of things, but one thing he’s not is a bad father,” the insider continued. “Rob knows that first hand because every time King Cairo’s been with him and Chyna, Tyga would call, ask to speak to King and check up on him.”

“Chyna’s clearly going through something,” said the source. “Rob just hopes that he’s not the next casualty on her Snapchat hit list.” Well, we hope for the sake of baby Dream Kardashian that Blac will leave her baby daddy out of this, no matter where they currently stand in their on again, off again relationship. It does seem like she may have already started, calling him a “weirdo,” but it’s hard to tell for sure. Good luck Rob, we hope you lay low and avoid Blac’s rage!

