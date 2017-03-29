The Gabbie Show Claims Fellow Internet Star Ricegum Hit Her & Fans Are Not Having It

Twitter has turned against YouTube star Ricegum after fellow Internet sensation, The Gabbie Show, shockingly claimed he physically assaulted her at a party on March 28. Hear her story here.

The Gabbie Show took to Snapchat to challenge Ricegum to a rap battle when they both showed up to the same party on March 28…btu when she made a joke about him using a ghostwriter, he apparently couldn’t handle it. In follow-up Snaps, Gabbie shocked fans by revealing Ricegum got physical with her, alleging he grabbed her, held her down and twisted her arm in the middle of the event!

“Okay, update, sorry if it looks like I’m crying,” she said to the camera. “Um, Ricegum didn’t think that joke was very funny and he hit me in the middle of a party and shattered my phone. I can show you that in a sec. I’m standing out on the balcony so it doesn’t make a scene be literally everyone was like, ‘Did he hit you?'”

She went on to detail all the horrible things Ricegum has said about her in his YouTube videos, like that she “has a big nose” and is “ugly,” and asked, directed at him, “But I make a joke about your scandal and you hit me?” Fans were absolutely livid to hear Gabbie’s shocking story, and almost immediately got the hashtag #RicegumIsOver party trending on Twitter:

Ricegum: *makes fun of @TheGabbieShow looks

Gabbie: *makes an innocent joke*

Ricegum: *hits Gabbie and breaks her phone #ricegumisoverparty pic.twitter.com/hdjVsGCKCq — Kayla 💚 (@Phanwiskers7) March 29, 2017

Ricegum: makes jokes on just about everybody

Gabbie: makes one harmless joke about ricegum

Ricegum: #RiceGumisOverParty pic.twitter.com/JilKEU9IWi — Alex (@phenomenal1223) March 29, 2017

Me watching ricegum finally get dragged for the trash that he is #ricegumisoverparty pic.twitter.com/suxev0okhA — kye :)) (@chaotichood) March 29, 2017

#ricegumisoverparty Made fun of basically everyone I know on the internet.

Gabbie made one little joke. pic.twitter.com/YvCNts5oiT — 💜 Dede 💜 (@ItzEva) March 29, 2017

#ricegumisoverparty When Ricegum gets mad about a small joke when gabbie could have just told the truth and said his whole career is a joke pic.twitter.com/RWnxJ8YCVE — tired blu girl (@penta_steal_) March 29, 2017

Ricegum has yet to respond to Gabbie’s accusations on any of his social media accounts, and she hasn’t given any further details. However, she did make sure to retweet some positive responses from her well known friends, Ricky Dillon and Tana Mongeau, who stood up for her on their Twitter accounts. These two have feuded before, but this has now been taken to a WHOLE new level!

HollywoodLifers, do you believe Gabbie’s claims against Ricegum? Do you think #RicegumisOVER like Twitter?