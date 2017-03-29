‘L&HH’s Rasheeda Threatening Divorce If Kirk Frost Doesn’t Take Paternity Test

Image Courtesy of Instagram

Kirk Frost has 99 problems and his wife Rasheeda Buckner-Frost is most definitely one! With Jasmine Washington claiming he’s the father of her newborn, Rasheeda’s threatening to go to court and file for divorce if he doesn’t take a paternity test. Read on for all the EXCLUSIVE details.

Unlike the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Kirk Frost is not off to a good start. He’s been plagued with claims made by Jasmine Washington, 27, who says he’s her baby daddy. Kirk has yet to take a paternity test to clear up the accusation, but he may have no choice other than to do it soon, as his wife Rasheeda Buckner-Frost is threatening to pull the plug on their marriage if he doesn’t.

“Rasheeda needs answers from Kirk and the only way she knows to force him to do it is to start the divorce proceedings,” a source close to Rasheeda tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s looking for a shark of an attorney to advise her on how to proceed.”

“She doesn’t want to be with a man who blatantly disrespected her by cheating and the climbs up in bed next to her pretending everything is all good. Nah,” the source continues. “She’s tired. She’s done. If he doesn’t take a test immediately she’s filing for divorce.”

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Jasmine is certainly making a name for herself in Atlanta, Ga., and she’s also going out of her way to prove to Kirk, the cast of LHHATL and the world the he is in fact the father of her son Kannon Mekhi Washington. On Mar. 26, Jasmine shockingly posted, and subsequently deleted, a side-by-side picture of Kannon and Kirk and Rasheeda’s son, Karter Frost. Clearly, Jasmine was trying to show her followers the resemblance of the two babies. She captioned the image by saying, “Hmm….I’ll just let this sit right here weirdos #brothers.”

