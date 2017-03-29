CinemaCon Best Dressed: Priyanka Chopra, Mila Kunis & More Gorgeous Looks

REX/Shutterstock

So many of our favorite celebrities have arrived at CinemaCon 2017 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas and we saw some amazing outfits. CinemaCon runs from March 27-30th and we've already been loving all of the looks.

Let’s start with Cara Delevingne, 24, because she’s been everywhere and back recently promoting her new film, Valerian and The City of a Thousand Planets. We loved her red hot Mugler outfit for CinemaCon — it was so edgy and sexy. She opted to wear a long-sleeve, plunging red shirt and went totally braless underneath. She tucked the shirt into a high-waisted patent-leather mini skirt with a cool zipper detail down the front and added silver layered necklaces to highlight her neckline.

Priyanka Chopra, 34, also looked amazing when she opted to wear a sexy black Balmain dress which featured an asymmetrical skirt. The skirt was cutout on one side showing off her amazing legs while the other side featured draped material. The frock was also cinched in at the waist, highlighting her figure.

Jessica Chastain, 40, opted for such a fun and bright ensemble when she wore this Givenchy Pre-Fall 2017 dress which is completely covered in neon polka dots. The dress showed off ample cleavage and featured a pretty ruffled side. She topped her look off with neon yellow Christian Louboutin pumps, and Piaget earrings.

Last but never least, Mila Kunis, 33, looks fabulous after recently giving birth and we love her outfit. She opted to wear an all-black Brunello Cucinelli SS17 Cotton Surplus Poplin Pant Jumpsuit that had culotte style pants — Spring’s hottest trend. She topped her look off with simple black and white ankle-strap sandals — we loved it.

