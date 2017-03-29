Perrie Edwards Flaunts Bare Butt Cheeks In Sexy Bathing Suit Snap — See Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

Shoutout to that BOOTY! Dressed in nothing but a teeny tiny thong bikini, Perrie Edwards flaunted her butt cheeks in a sizzling pool-side photo with two of her BFFs. The Little Mix singer’s body is looking hotter than ever, and we’ve got the pic to prove it!

It’s not exactly #ThrowbackThursday just yet, but that didn’t stop Perrie Edwards, 23, from sharing one of her favorite memories on Instagram. With two of her best friends, the Little Mix singer exposed her bare butt cheeks in a white barely-there thong bikini and frilly top that wrapped around her shoulders. Perrie struck a fierce pose in what appears to be paradise (or heaven on Earth), fit with a massive infinity pool and a tropical cabana house in the background. “Take me back,” she captioned the sizzling photo with three peach emojis. Sun’s out, buns out!

Of course we’re not the only ones totally drooling over her sexy bikini photoshoot! The blonde beauty, who is currently in a relationship with footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, is probably beating guys off with a stick. There was talk for awhile that Perrie was pregnant with her soccer player’s child, after posing with her hand on her stomach at the BRIT Awards 2017. While those were just speculative rumors, it’s definitely a fact that their romance is OFF THE CHARTS. Perrie can’t get enough of her man, and can’t stand being away from him when he’s off on business trips.

Want to know the best part of their relationship, though? It’s that Alex fully supports her career and doesn’t even care if she writes songs about him. When a reporter chatted with the hunk about Perrie’s songs, he made a hilarious joke about any future diss tracks. “I better watch out, I don’t want her to become an ex and sing about me,” he quipped to The Sun. “Probably something about Arsenal being rubbish. I better look after her.” DAMN STRAIGHT!

HollywoodLifers, how sexy does Perrie look in her bikini photo? Do you have major body envy now?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.