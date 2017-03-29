Nicki Minaj Just Landed A Major Fashion Gig: Why She Signed To Wilhelmina Models

Courtesy of Vogue/Grizz

Nicki Minaj just landed a major fashion gig & we’re so excited! The rapper has officially signed to Wilhelmina Models & we can’t wait to see what Nicki does with her new role. What do you guys think of this amazing news, are you as excited as we are?

Nicki Minaj, 34, just added a new venture to her already impressive resume and we are freaking out! Nicki officially landed a contract with Wilhelmina Models and signed a contract with their celebrity division. This isn’t Nicki’s first introduction to the fashion scene considering she has been the face of Roberto Cavalli in the past and has worked with the top fashion designers in the industry.

One of the things we love most about Nicki aside from her music, is the fact that she does whatever she wants and isn’t afraid of what other people think. She is always dressing in whatever she feels good in, regardless of how outrageous it is, and it is so refreshing to see her show off her personal style in her own way. So, the fact that she’s going to be a model now, means there’s only going to be more amazing looks.

Nicki is even more excited than we are and she told VOGUE exclusively, “I love the synergy between my music and how it inspires my fashion. My message is always about celebrating your own style. I’m thrilled and honored to have signed with Wilhelmina. They get me.” Wow, we cannot wait to see what she starts doing as a model!

What do you guys think of this cool news? Are you as excited as we are about Nicki’s latest venture?

