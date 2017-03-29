REX Shutterstock/FameFlyNet

Are we front row and center for another Nicki Minaj rap feud? Well Nicki reportedly slammed Cardi B’s new freestyle rap that she dropped on March 28, when she liked a scathing comment from a user who wasn’t a fan of the new track. You’ve got to see this…

IF this is even an impending rap feud, Nicki Minaj, 34, may have just fired the first shots. The Pink Print rapper reportedly took aim at Love & Hip Hop‘s Cardi B, 24, when she liked a comment that read “dumb Ass bars” on Instagram, according to MediaTakeOut. You can see the suspected diss, RIGHT HERE.

Cardi B, a rapper herself, dropped a new 1-minute freestyle track on her Instagram, March 28. While Cardi B obviously loved the track — since her post was a video of her mouthing the lyrics — people in the comments section weren’t too keen on her new song. And, neither was Nicki… apparently. You can watch Cardi B’s rap post, below.

As soon as Nicki apparently liked the comment, Instagram users started to slam Cardi B even harder. They actually wrote comments in defense of Nicki and things got pretty heated. One user [“k0ckyyy”] even wrote: “Nicki Minaj is not a hatter…clearly cardi bars was mad corny HANDS DOWN…” Yikes.

While MTO shows a snap of the alleged “like,” it’s hard to tell if the image appears doctored. We only suggest that, because neither Nicki or Cardi B have spoken out about the reported situation.

Some fans have even pointed out that a feud between Nicki and Cardi B is a bit out of the blue; And, we’re having similar thoughts! Not to mention, Nicki’s living her best life right now — She just signed a huge modeling contract with Wilhelmina; her new songs are topping the charts; and she’s been showing out with multiple collaborations. So, who has time for rap beefs, right?

And, speaking of rap beefs… who could forget her scathing feud with Remy Ma, 36, that ended in a diss track battle; which Nicki was the last to clap back with “No Frauds” in the beginning of March. This begs the question — Why would Nicki want to spark up a feud with Cardi? We’ll have to see if the outspoke L&HH star responds.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Nicki and Cardi B are really feuding?

