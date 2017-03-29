Michael Irvin: NFL Star Viciously Denies Claims He Drugged & Raped A Woman

REX/Shutterstock

Former NFL pro Michael Irvin is under investigation for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman, 27, inside his Florida hotel on March 21, after reportedly drugging her. Irvin is fiercely denying the claims and said she was ‘very drunk’ and there’s ‘many red flags’ in her story…

Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin, 51, is reportedly under investigation for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman, after drugging her inside a Ft. Lauderdale hotel in Florida, according to TMZ. A 27-year-old woman reportedly filed a police report due to her fear that Irvin had drugged and raped her after they were at a bar on March 21. The woman claimed that she and Irvin went back to the W hotel, where he was staying, before things went terribly wrong.

Here’s her side of the story: The woman claimed that she began to feel ill inside Irvin’s room, and the last thing she supposedly remembered was fighting him off of her, as reported by the site. She claimed that when she woke up, Irvin had left her and was checking out of the W hotel; That’s when she allegedly took an Uber home and called 911 at 7:30 AM.

After reportedly telling cops that she had was afraid she was drugged and raped, TMZ reported that cops told her to get tested at a medical facility — Where she later did, according to the site. [However, no results of the alleged swab and blood test have not been uncovered]. The woman also claimed that she had later texted Irvin to ask if they had sex, to which he apparently replied that he would not do anything to hurt her, as reported by the site.

Now, TMZ‘s source said that Irvin’s side of the story is completely different: Irvin reportedly claimed that he was actually out at the bar with a group of people, including the 27-year-old woman. He was apparently out until around 4:30 AM, then returned to his room, where the woman reportedly followed. However, Irvin was allegedly only in the room for 15 minutes because he had an early flight, and didn’t have any sexual contact with the woman. Irvin also alleged that there was another male present the entire time. He reportedly did admit that he had exchanged a text message with the woman after seeing her, but it was allegedly an invitation from her to “come for a facial when you get back to Ft. Lauderdale,” since she is apparently a cosmetologist.

Larry Friedman — Irvin’s lawyer — denied the claims to TMZ and added that Michael was hit unexpectedly by the allegations.

“Michael was in Ft. Lauderdale visiting his nieces and nephews at a track meet. He was also visiting his 90-year-old aunt and attending her birthday party. He was blindsided by news of these allegations,” Friedman said.

“The allegations are completely false. In the few hours since we’ve learned about them we’ve already discovered many red flags about this young woman’s background and the allegations she made against Michael,” he added. “Even the complaint that she made specifically says she does not recall the events that took place. She was very drunk that night. Nothing happened and there was no assault.”

Police are still investigating the situation, according to TMZ.

This apparently isn’t the first time Irvin has been in the spotlight for assault claims. In 2007, he was reportedly accused of sexual battery. The alleged case reached a civil lawsuit, according to ESPN, who reported that the situation was settled outside of court.

Michael, now a retired pro football player, spent his impressive 12-year NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys. When he was active, Irvin won three Super Bowls with the team. Now, Irvin is an analyst for the NFL Network.

