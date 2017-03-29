Malia Obama Rocks Mom Jeans Again & Shows You How To Make Them Look Good

AKM-GSI

Not only does Malia Obama look amazing in mom jeans, but the stylish teen recycled the silhouette, proving that the mom jean is the hottest denim silhouette for spring. Here’s how you can make the jeans look just as casual and cool.

Another day, another cool, casual look from Malia Obama! The stylish teen headed to the Tribeca Film Center in NYC on March 29 where she opted for separates that looked seriously stylish, proving that the mom jean trend is bound to dominate spring. The style seems to be her go-to silhouette, as we’ve spotted her sport the trend in a lighter wash with a different outfit as she headed to her internship — and she proved that the look is seriously worthy of an amazing street-style moment. Her light-wash, high-waisted boyfriend jeans, AKA mom jeans, aren’t always easy to pull off, but Malia, 18, does so with ease.

Malia’s look also incorporated a familiar accessory as she rocked the same backpack she sported the day before, when she opted for a casual mini dress and booties in NYC. She bundled up in a parka to deal with the rainy weather, but today she soaked up the sun and stepped out sans jacket, simply pairing her jeans with a long-sleeved shirt. She wore her ombre locks back in a ponytail and opted for a bare-faced beauty look. White sneakers polished off her outfit.

We’re obsessed with the relaxed vibe of the mom jeans and Malia rocked them perfectly, wearing them slightly cuffed to really let the silhouette shine. If you want to try the trend you can totally pair them with sneakers, like Malia, or rock the jeans with heels and a blazer if you want to give it a more polished look that’s perfect for a night out. A form-fitting top is your best bet to balance out the loose fit of the denim.

Are you loving the mom jeans trend?

