AP Images

Little Mix totally rocked the house when they appeared on ‘The Late Late Show’ with James Corden on March 28 and slayed their new song ‘Touch.’ Check out their epic performance here!

Little Mix killed it when they joined host James Corden on The Late Late Show on March 28. Perrie Edwards, 23, Jesy Nelson, 25, Jade Thirlwall, 24, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 25, were all looking fierce when they came out to sing their killer new track “Touch”. The girls took the stage and gave it their all when they belted out the epic lyrics to the crazy good song off their new album Glory Days.

Perrie, Jesy, Jade and Leigh-Anne rocked to the beat together as purple lights swirled around them on the Late Late Show stage. The hue perfectly complemented their black, lavender and pink ensembles. So on point girls! The lovely ladies were backed up by some hunky male dancers who helped them break their hit down right!

Of course they took the time to come around to the audience to reach out to their adoring fans while singing the love song. James was obviously thoroughly impressed by the X Factor winners, who he had teased a little about their wildly sexy look when they first appeared on camera from their dressing room!

While rumors have been swirling that the girl group might be breaking up, Perrie and Jesy shot those down on March 16 with a sweet Snapchat video. They insisted that they are not, and have never been, feuding, and it’s totally obvious from the way they perform together that they are definitely in sync. It’s definitely nothing but love between these girls!

