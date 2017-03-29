Little Mix Become Sexy Cowgirls Dancing On A Bar In ‘No More Sad Songs’ Video

Yee haw! Little Mix has turned up the heat past 100 degrees in their sexy new video for ‘No More Sad Songs.’ You’ve got to see the ladies dressed up as naughty cowgirls in the ‘Coyote Ugly’ inspired vid.

Ride ’em cowgirls! Little Mix took a distinctly American bent for their new video for “No More Sad Songs.” They donned Stesons and sexy chaps to perform a Wild West version of the 2000 film Coyote Ugly, complete with dancing on top the bar. The action kicks off at the “Wild Beaver Saloon” as the girls roll up in a convertible for a night out on the town. Perrie Edwards, 23, gets the first lyrics and she dons a black cowboy hat to match her racy bra top to belt them out. Eventually the girls enter the bar and the action inside grinds to a standstill as all of the guys inside can’t believe the amount of hotness that just walked through the door!

Pretty soon the girls take over the place, engaging everyone in sultry line dances and hopping atop the bar in a fierce dance to really kick things in to high gear. It’s so reminiscent of Coyote Ugly and obviously draws some inspiration from the bar-themed flick, not that we’re minding any second of it! Jesy Nelson, 25, even shows off her American love by wearing a racy bikini top featuring the stars and stripes of the U.S. flag!

Eventually Machine Gun Kelly shows up to drop some bars in the song, yet that doesn’t take away from all of the hot guys who are riding bulls and doing their best line dance moves to show off for the ladies. By the end of the video, they’re still on top of the bar and have grabbed beverage hoses to spray themselves and the audience with wet liquid! This is definitely the band’s hottest video yet and we can’t get enough of these sexy cowgirls!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Little Mix’s new video? Do you love it or do you think it’s cheesy?