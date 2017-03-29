Liam Payne & Cheryl Planning ‘Low Key Wedding’ After Baby: ‘She Doesn’t Want A Circus’

REX/Shutterstock

First comes love, then comes a baby, and now a ‘low key’ wedding! Days after welcoming an adorable baby boy, Liam Payne is hard at work planning Cheryl’s dream ceremony. If there’s one thing we can definitely expect — it won’t be a mad ‘circus!’

Third time’s a charm! Cheryl, 33, has done the marriage thing twice already, but when it comes to boyfriend Liam Payne, 23, it’s forever. The former X-Factor judge, who was previously wed to Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini and Ashely Cole, doesn’t want a wild wedding this time around. In fact, the more relaxed the better. “Cheryl doesn’t want a circus,” a source tells Closer. “She’d rather have just close friends and family. She’d also love the baby to be sitting on their laps in the wedding photos.” Sounds like a fairytale to us!

Never ones to do things the traditional way, Cheryl and the One Direction hottie had a baby before tying the knot. Just a week ago, the brunette beauty gave birth to an adorable baby boy who immediately captured hearts across the world. The Twitter-sphere exploded with sweet messages directed at the couple after Liam posted his first photo with his son on Instagram. “I’m incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world,” he captioned it. “It’s a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favorite memory I have so far.”

With wedding planning already under way, Liam definitely has his hands full juggling a newborn and setting the date. And when we say his hands are full, we mean with DIAPERS. Like any first-time father, the British stud is finding diaper duty a little more challenging than expected. At least he can laugh about it and make jokes on Twitter. “When the fourth nappy happens in 5 minutes,” he tweeted with a meme of Ross Geller from Friends yelling, “No no noooo!” Welcome to fatherhood!

HollywoodLifers, when do you think Cheryl and Liam will getting married? Comment below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.