LeBron James Believes ‘Kardashian Curse’ As Cavs Fall Apart After Tristan & Khloe Romance

LeBron James was never a superstitious man, until Khloe Kardashian came long. Following the Cavaliers losing streak, the NBA player is starting to believe that the ‘Kardashian Curse’ is affecting Tristan Thompson and the team. We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE!

What’s going on with the Cleveland Cavaliers this season? They’re not winning as many games as expected, and LeBron James, 32, thinks he knows the reason why. Unfortunately, he’s shifting the blame onto teammate Tristan Thompson‘s, 26, romance with Khloe Kardashian, 32. “The Cavs haven’t been playing up to their potential lately, and they’re coming up with every reason possible for their bad play,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “LeBron actually joked and talked about the Kardashian curse being real.”

This wouldn’t be the first time an athlete blamed a relationship for their losses. The Green Bay Packers once trolled Olivia Munn for Aaron Rodgers‘ rocky season. And, poor Khloe has been in this position before with Lamar Odom. Los Angeles Lakers fans blamed the reality star for Lamar’s on-and-off the basketball court behavior that eventually had him traded to a different team. Making matters worse, Tristan’s team are avoiding him because of Khloe’s alleged bad luck. “The Cavaliers players are dodging Tristan right now,” the source continues. “Everyone is superstitious that Khloe and the curse have something to do with their poor play.”

Unfortunately, the Good American jeans designer isn’t the only one in her family who carries the supposed curse. Kim and Kourtney Kardashian have also been blamed for throwing their men into a downward spiral. Kanye West was hospitalized at UCLA Medical Center for having a mental breakdown not too long ago, and Scott Disick has been in and out of rehab for years. Oh, and then there’s Kris Jenner, whose ex-husband transitioned into a woman after their divorce. That’s not exactly an ideal track record.

HollywoodLifers, do YOU think the Kardashian curse is real? Tell us below!

