Lamar Odom Shares Terrifying Memories Of Overdose & Aftermath: It’s ‘Scary S***’

A year and a half after he nearly died from a drug overdose at a Nevada brothel, Lamar Odom is telling all about what he went through that fateful night and during the aftermath. The scariest part? He has no recollection of even taking the drugs that practically killed him.

Lamar Odom, 37, is telling more about his October 2015 overdose than ever before in this brand new interview. “I was home by myself, bored. I wanted to get out and have a good time,” he recalls to Us Weekly. “Looking back, I might have had a drink to get the mood started, but was I drunk or on drugs? Not at all. I remember lying in bed. Two women were in bed and then I fell asleep. That’s all. When I woke up four days later, I was trying to pull the tubes out of my mouth.”

The former basketball star also remembers seeing estranged wife Khloe Kardashian, 33, by his side when he woke up. She called him “Mookah,” his mother’s old nickname for him, “to let [him] know [he] wasn’t dead.” “I kept thinking, am I paralyzed forever? Am I mute forever? It was scary s***. Faith got me through.”

In his Dec. 2016 interview with The Doctors, Lamar recalled the experience similarly, explaining the fear he felt when he realized he couldn’t talk when he woke up in the hospital. “I didn’t know until Khloe had told me that I was in a coma,” he said at the time.

Luckily, Lamar tells Us Weekly he’s totally clean today after completing more than 30 days in rehab at the end of 2016. He actually has his daughter, Destiny, 18, to thank for that. “My daughter gave me the ultimatum to go,” he explains. “She said, ‘Pops, you get help or I won’t talk to you.’ I think she saw it in my behavior.”

