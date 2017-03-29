Lamar Odom & Khloe Kardashian: I Blame Myself For Why We Couldn’t Have Babies

Courtesy of US Weekly, REX/Shutterstock

Lamar Odom has plenty of regrets about how he handled his drug use & marriage to Khloe Kardashian. But one of his biggest — and most surprising? Not having children with the reality star! As it turns out, the former athlete puts ALL the blame on himself. And his reasoning makes perfect sense!

While Lamar Odom, 37, is the dad of Destiny, 18, and Lamar Jr., 14, from his previous relationship with Liza Morales, 37, the former NBA star still regrets not having more children. During the time he was married to Khloe Kardashian, 32, the couple, who were married in 2009 and officially divorced in 2016, tried for a long time to start a family together to avail. At the time, it broke Khloe’s heart, and Lamar has just recently taken full responsibility for their fertility struggles.

“One of my biggest regrets is not having kids with Khloe,” Lamar revealed to US Weekly in their Mar. 29 issue. “I know we would have had beautiful children.” While Khloe and Lamar were trying to get pregnant though, Lamar was, unbeknownst to Khloe for a long time, doing drugs heavily, which he now attributes to why they couldn’t conceive.

“When you’re high all the time, your sperm don’t swim straight,” Lamar explained to the mag. And doctors agree! In fact, the publication even spoke to an NYC-based urologist, Bobby B. Najari, who’s a male-fertility specialist. Bobby echoed Lamar’s statement, explaining that cocaine use compromises overall health. “So you can see a temporary dip in sperm parameters,” he said.

As for how he’s doing now, the star admitted that while Khloe will always be “family” to him, they’re no longer in contact. “I realized now that I don’t want to hurt her anymore,” Lamar shared. “I wouldn’t even know where to start to help that healing process.” Living sober since his latest stint in rehab last year, has also given Lamar clarity on a lot of things — including his past relationship with the reality star. And looking back, he has nothing but love for Khloe.

“I love her,” he told the outlet. “Everything we went through that was negative was my fault. She shouldn’t blame herself for any of it.” Khloe is now dating Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson, 27, and they’ve been seeing each other for seven months. So far, Khloe and Tristan are going strong and the blonde beauty is still set on having kids in the future. “I’m just in a really positive, healthy relationship,” she recently dished on CBS’ The Talk. “I feel really happy and secure.”

