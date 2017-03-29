Lamar Odom Confession: I Cheated On Khloe Kardashian — I Couldn’t Keep It In My Pants

SplashNews

Lamar Odom opened up in a heartbreaking interview about cheating on his ex wife Khloe Kardashian. The former NBA star revealed the tragic dark side in his marriage he tried to hide that you just have to see.

Lamar Odom finally revealed what went wrong in his marriage to Khloe Kardashian, 32. The 37 year-old former basketball player got real during an intense interview with Us Weekly. He confessed that he could not stop himself from having multiple affairs. “I wish I could have kept my d— in my pants,” he said. Lamar admitted to a series of extramarital hook-ups while he was with Khloe and he confessed some got rather serious.

He explained how being on Keeping Up The Kardashians and his fragrance “Unbreakable” with Khloe “opened this gate up with other women.” “When I became Khloe Kardashian’s man and on TV, it made me look more enticing,” he said, “people who didn’t even know basketball would approach me.” Lamar admitted he cheated a lot while he was married. “B—-es and THOTs came out of the woodwork. If there was one thing I regret when I was married, it was having multiple affairs with different women.” He said he regrets what happened and did not reveal the number of women. “If you’re married, one is too many, right?,” he said, “there were a lot.”

Lamar said that his relationships with some of these other women got serious. “If you spend time with someone enough,” he explained, “you do feel something. There was some I saw a lot.” The cheating affected his relationship with Khloe and she found out. “She caught me in a sleazy motel,” Lamar admitted and added, “that was like sticking a knife in her heart and twisting it. She didn’t deserve it.”

