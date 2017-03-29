Lady Gaga Dyes Her Hair Dark Brown For Birthday — See Her New Hair Makeover

Courtesy of Instagram/REX/Shutterstock

Of course Lady Gaga had to celebrate her 31st birthday with a bang, we wouldn't expect anything less from her. Gaga turned 31 on March 28th and in honor of her birthday, she completely switched up her look — she dyed her hair dark brown!

Lady Gaga is known for her platinum blonde hair, even though she’s constantly styling it a million different ways, she’s always been a blonde. So, now that she totally dyed her hair dark brown, we almost didn’t recognize her! She posted a selfie with her hair swept back into a bouffant while she rocked bold green cat eyeshadow and a bright red lip. When she first posted the photo, we thought that maybe it was just the lighting, but then she stepped out to eat with her new beau, Christian Carino, and she was a total brunette.

Gaga looked so glamorous for her birthday dinner and she rocked her brand new dark brown hair into a voluminous bouffant updo with the sides swept and the back pinned up. She looked so old-Hollywood glam with her hair like this and we are obsessed. We have to admit, we seriously love Gaga as a brunette and this new color looks so natural and pretty on her, hopefully she sticks with it for a little while longer.

What do you guys think of Lady Gaga's new hair makeover? Do you like her new brunette hair or do you miss her blonde locks?

