Kris Jenner & Corey Gamble Laughing Off Breakup Rumors With ‘Lots Of Sex’

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble aren’t breaking up, but they ARE getting a good laugh out of the rumors! A source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the duo is ‘better than ever,’ ‘enjoying each other’s company,’ and ‘having lots of sex!’

Kris Jenner, 61, and Corey Gamble, 36, have become our fave low-key longtime couple, so we were devastated on March 28 to hear rumors that they had broken up after not being seen together since Valentine’s Day. Luckily he was with her kids the same day as the shocking report, and an insider tells us they’re doing just fine!

“Kris & Corey are laughing off the break up rumors,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Things are better than ever as a couple. They are happy have lots of sex, enjoy each others company and things are great. Corey’s has been teasing Kris and making her laugh about the rumor which they both find ridiculous.” Yowza!

We’re glad the couple has such a good sense of humor, because dark rumors like these tend to really upset some people. This particular report came from Radar, which claimed that bad ratings on Keeping Up with the Kardashians made Kris want to shift her focus. “Kris told Corey that she needed some space so that she could focus on her family and the show right now. She said that she was getting side-tracked with this relationship and that she needed to put her family before her own needs and wants.”

Luckily, our source insists she can happily balance both, and we agree! Kris is a one-woman show who has been successfully managing her kids, career, and love life for over a decade now. And why would she stop when she’s the happiest she’s ever been with Corey? You do you, Momager!

