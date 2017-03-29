Kim Kardashian Looks Like A Dominatrix Kris Jenner In New Sexy Black Dress Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

It’s pretty obvious where Kim Kardashian gets her good looks from. Rocking a shaggy bob haircut, the reality star looks like a spitting image of Kris Jenner — if she were into S&M and dressing up as a leather-clad dominatrix. Read on for the sizzling pic!

Anyone who keeps up with this family will tell you that Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kris Jenner, 61, have always been a team. Sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian often say that the bootylicious reality star is Kris’ mini-me…and now we’re starting to see EXACTLY what they’re talking about. In a sizzling (and naughty) new picture, Kim channeled her famous momager on Mar. 29 in a black, shaggy bob haircut and a skintight black leather dress. The mother-of-two appropriately captioned the Instagram post, “Kris Jenner vibes.” Just imagine Kris about 20 years younger in a dominatrix-inspired outfit.

Kris and the Kimoji creator have often had similar looks over the years. In fact, all the beautiful Kardashian women have a knack of borrowing each other’s clothes and accessories for photoshoots or stunning red carpet looks. Back in 2015, the mother-daughter duo rocked the EXACT same gold and black striped pants while vacationing in Paris. A similar situation happened in 2012 when Kris and the Selfish author both stunned in a sheer, polka-dot minidress.

And speaking of serious clone action, Kris and Kim definitely aren’t the only ones copycat-ing each other. Remember when Kendall Jenner wore the same white sweater dress at Caitlyn Jenner at the Yeezy Season 3 fashion show in NYC? And what about the time Kylie Jenner borrowed Khloe’s leopard-print thigh high boots? Even Kanye West is dipping his foot in the Kardashian fashion pool, designing clothes that his wifey and her family wear around town. While it’s true that the Kardashians don’t always make the best-dressed list, they certainly turns heads and demand attention everywhere they go!

HollywoodLifers, if you had to raid ONE Kardashian lady’s closet, whose would it be and why?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.