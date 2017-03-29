Selena Gomez and The Weeknd look happier than ever together, but Katy Perry is trying to completely ruin all that, a new report claims. She reportedly even called The Weeknd as payback for Selena’s close relationship with her ex, Orlando Bloom. Yikes!

Katy Perry, 32, isn’t even with Orlando Bloom anymore, but she’s reportedly still holding some grudges from their year-long relationship — particularly when it comes to Selena Gomez, 24. “[Katy] recently called [Selena’s boyfriend] The Weeknd,” an insider tells InTouch Weekly, adding that the pop star wanted “revenge,” as Sel allegedly used to text Orly while Katy was dating him.

Selena and Orlando have been longtime friends, but a love triangle evolved in May 2016, when photos surfaced of the pair looking extra cozy at a Las Vegas club. Both Selena and Katy denied that anything went on, or that there was bad blood between them, but the mag’s insider claims it’s all definitely affected the friendship. “Selena went nuts when she found out Katy called,” the source says. “And she forbid The Weeknd from talking to her ever again.”

Regardless, things sure seem to be going just fine between Selena and The Weeknd these days. Over the weekend, she met him in South America, where he’s currently on tour. The lovebirds are now in Argentina, and with five days off, they’ve been really living it up and enjoying one another’s company on the romantic trip. Selena literally could not keep the smile off her face during one of their Buenos Aires’ outings, and we love seeing her look so happy.

As for Katy, she seems to be just fine with her newly-single status — she’s been out and about promoting her new music over the last several weeks, and we even heard EXCLUSIVELY that she was getting “flirty” with Ryan Phillippe at Elton John’s birthday party on March 25. Oh-la-la!

