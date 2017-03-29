Justin Bieber Strips Off His Shirt Revealing Ripped Abs On The Beach In Rio, Brazil

AKM-GSI

It’s getting hot in here, so take off most of your clothes! Justin Bieber was looking mighty fine when he stripped off his shirt and showed off his rocking abs on a beach in Brazil. Check out the sexy pics of his rippling bod here!

Justin Bieber, 23, looks hot pretty much 24/7, but he was especially smoking when he pulled off a white tank top and sizzled shirtless on a beach in Rio, Brazil on March 29. Justin stripped down to just his red track pants in front of many adoring fans who were soaking up some sunshine on the gorgeous Brazilian day. The Beliebers who were lucky enough to be in the right place at the right time were all snapping pics of his tattooed body.

The “Sorry” singer is in town for a series of concerts he’s about to begin in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo. But we’re pretty sure if he’d just made this one sexy pitstop to reveal his ripped abs by the ocean, fans would have been fine with him cancelling the tour! That’s the level of eye candy Justin attained by going shirtless! Oh, and did we mention you could see his signature white Calvin Klein boxers peeking out from his pants? Yeah, they were.

There has been speculation as to whether Justin might be arrested in Brazil for a graffiti incident that happened back in 2013. But we’re hoping he isn’t, as he seems to be having a great time and we love watching him blow of steam in the most comfortable of ways. After all, few things are as relaxing as spending a day at the beach!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Justin’s shirtless pics? Are they too hot to handle? Give us all your thoughts below!

