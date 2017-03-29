Josh Murray Calls Cops On ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Ex Amanda Stanton: She Owes Me $30k

Courtesy of Instagram

‘Bachelor In Paradise?’ More like bachelor in a serious crisis! Josh Murray reportedly called the cops on ex-girlfriend Amanda Stanton on Mar. 20, claiming she owes him $30,000 in lavish unpaid expenses. Read on for all the bombshell details!

This definitely isn’t the happy ending Bachelor In Paradise fans were hoping for. Instead of finding happily ever after, Josh Murray, 32, called the cops on his ex-girlfriend from the show, Amanda Stanton, 26, according to a Mar. 29 In Touch report. His personal assistant, Hayley Watts, confirmed the shocking incident to the magazine, which claims Amanda still owes Josh $30,000. Apparently the hunk bought the blonde beauty a VERY expensive Audi Q5 back in Oct. that she hasn’t paid off yet.

“Amanda told Josh she wanted to work out the car situation when she got back from vacation,” a source explains to the publication. “But instead of waiting any longer, he called the police the day she got home!” That’s when the former reality hunk took matters into his own hands and reportedly had police show up at Amanda’s house in Mar. 20 to SEIZE the car on the spot, leaving her without any type of transportation. Poor Amanda was already suffering from a broken heart after their devastating split, and now she has to deal with this drama, sans-car.

“Amanda had high hopes and dreams for her relationship with Josh,” a source close to her told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She really thought Josh was going to be a great step-dad, but now she is heartbroken and worried about how her kids will handle the split.” And speaking of her two sweethearts, Charlie and Kinsley, they were reportedly the reason Josh bought Amanda that Audi in the first place. It was so he could help take the kids to school and run errands with them.



