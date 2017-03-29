Joseline Hernandez Shows Off Her Incredible Post Baby Body In Hot New Dance Video

Courtesy of Instagram

Scorching! ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star Joseline Hernandez gave us a sexy video teaser for her new dance track ‘Baby Daddy’ and the hot mama’s body is absolutely banging! We’ve got her twerking, writhing and feeling herself, right here.

After all of the drama that Joseline Hernandez has been through with ex Stevie J, 45, over their infant daughter, it’s only right that she’s coming out with a new song called “Baby Daddy.” The 30-year-old gave us a taste of the song by posting a super racy video to her Instagram Mar. 29 that highlights her incredible post-pregnancy body. The “Puerto Rican Princess” gave birth to little Bonnie Bella on Dec. 28, 2016, and just three months later her figure is as tight as a drum! Wearing a sheer pair of black booty shorts and a cut out white tank, she flaunts tons of skin as she twerks, feels her incredible curves and writhes around on the ground. Way to show Stevie J what he’s missing!

Joseline’s skin is glowing with a light sweat as the camera gets in some VERY up close and personal butt angles, and she is rocking tons of cleavage with her barely there top. She is totally proud of her post-baby figure and is showing off every inch of it as possible. The video is nothing but the L&HHATL star showing off sexy moves while flipping her long hair and grinding hard. It might as well come with a “cold shower required after watching” label!

“This is to all my ladies, cause I got daddy issues,” she can be heard singing to the beat of a club banger. Her lyrics continue,”We fight we fight, we cry we cry, we suffer we suffer….I don’t need no daddy.” Yikes! She and Stevie had such a contentious war during her pregnancy where they went six months without even seeing each other. He only owned up to being the father of Bonnie just weeks before she was born. Fortunately they’ve been able to get along better for the sake of their baby girl since her arrival, though from the tone of the song, it looks like she’s still got some issues with her baby daddy!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Joseline’s steamy video? Are you excited for her song to drop?

