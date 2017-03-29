Mika Brzezinski & Joe Scarborough Slam Trump: He’s ‘Far Worse’ Than We Ever Expected

REX/Shutterstock

Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough totally laid into Donald Trump when they appeared on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’ on March 28. The former friends of Trump revealed that they didn’t expect his presidency would ever be this bad!

Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough are never ones to sugarcoat things. So it’s no surprise that Seth Meyers was able to get the MSNBC Morning Joe hosts to tell him what they really think of Donald Trump‘s presidency when they appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers on March 28. “It’s far worse [than we expected],” Mika told Seth. “It’s as bad as it gets,” Joe added, reminding everyone that the pair have actually had a relationship with the president for over a decade. “And we never expected it to be quite this bad,” he said.

“We had a good friendship,” Joe said, before boasting that Trump recently un-followed them on Facebook. “It was actually the highlight of the month,” Joe joked. “It shows we got in his head,” Mika added.

So what exactly did they do that made Trump hate them so? They revealed that Chris Christie and Bernie Sanders get higher ratings than him. “He went crazy,” Joe said. “Sent me a letter, had a spread sheet. Talked about how his ratings were higher than ours.” “We attacked him, said all these horrible things, said he was a racist, a bigot – it all rolled off his back. The minute we said Chris Christie and Bernie Sanders out-rated him, that was the end.”

Mika went on to say that it’s “pathetic” that Republicans are still sucking up to him at this point. “The whole thing has turned into lies, and misinformation,” Mika said. “Calling the news ‘fake news,’ undermining the judiciary, undermining practically every branch of government. I don’t care if you’re a Republican or a Democrat, there’s right and there’s wrong. And this guy’s wrong.”

