Beyonce & Jay Z Design $500k Nursery For Twins That Has Theater, Kitchen & More

Beyonce & Jay Z’s twin babies aren’t even born yet, but already they’re spoiled beyond belief! A new report even claims the celeb super-couple invested in $30k sheets & other expensive additions to create a ‘master-suite-size’ nursery with it’s own kitchen, walk-in closets, fireplace & more! Prepare to be jealous.

Beyonce, 35, and Jay Z, 47, have reportedly designed a DREAM nursery for their unborn twins, and it seriously sounds unbelievable! The two apparently even shelled out a casual $500,000 to create the over-the-top suite for their little ones, according to Life & Style magazine. Clearly money is no object when it comes to their kids!

“Bey and Jay knocked out a wall between two bedrooms to create a master-suite-size nursery inside their LA home,” a source reportedly revealed to the mag. “The twins will have matching cribs and rockers and designer sheets totaling $30,000, plus a $50,000 state-of-the-art sound system.” Whoa!

With the help of Bey’s mom, Tina Knowles, 63, the musical duo have also been super busy decorating their new space — transforming it into a relaxing sanctuary painted in gold and earth tones. “The nursery also has its own kitchen, fireplace, and movie theater,” the insider continued. Is anyone else jealous yet?

But while all that sounds completely luxurious, that’s not all Beyonce and Jay have been up to when it comes to baby prep. After all, Queen Bey is apparently set on giving their children the moon and stars — literally! “She commission a $20,000 mural on the ceiling, complete with glowing stars,” the outlet’s source added. “It’s incredible. It’s the entire galaxy above the nursery.”

And while taking care of Blue Ivy, 5, was challenging on its own, now Beyonce and Jay will have TWO infants to deal with at once, which means they’re planning on having plenty of help. In fact, the report claims Bey has hired double the staff she had to help her with Blue, and there’s even an adjoining suite for a nurse and a separate room for a nanny.

“The twins have their own custom walk-in closet,” the source concluded. “It’s filled with the best designer baby clothes money can buy.” Talk about two lucky babies!

