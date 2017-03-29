‘It’ Trailer: Stop Clowning Around & Show Us More Pennywise

The very first trailer for the ‘It’ remake dropped on March 29, and we have a serious question about it. Where. The. Heck. Is. Pennywise? The murderous clown has almost ZERO airtime in the first look, and we’re pretty mad about it. Watch us now and tell us your thoughts!

Fans have been looking forward to the It trailer for a long time, especially so we could get a good look at Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise. There are brief glimpses of the clown monster in the trailer, but he doesn’t speak a word of dialogue. What gives?! Sorry not sorry, give us some madness and mayhem!

The trailer mostly focuses on The Losers Club as they realize there’s a freaking crazy clown on the loose in the sewers. The movie is giving off a major Stranger Things vibe. Finn Wolfhard also stars as a young Richie Tozier. But this movie is about a clown. GIVE US MORE CLOWN!

The first photo of Bill’s Pennywise was revealed in Aug. 2016, and he’s absolutely frightening. Unlike the Tim Curry’s original Pennywise, the clown in the remake is going to have a grungier, dirtier look. The movie’s costume designer, Janie Bryant, revealed to Entertainment Weekly that Pennywise’s “otherworldly past lives.”

Bill, 26, was cast as the evil clown in the It remake, based on Stephen King’s novel, after The Revenant‘s Will Poulter, 23, dropped out. The film is set to be split into two parts. The first part of the film, a remake of the classic 1986 TV mini-series, will be released on Sept. 8, 2017. The first movie will follow the children of The Losers Club as they are stalked by Pennywise. The second movie will follow the same characters decades later, as they face Pennywise as adults.

Bill is the younger brother of True Blood star Alexander Skarsgard, 40, and son of actor Stellan Skarsgard, 65. Bill is best known for his roles Allegiant and Netflix’s Hemlock Grove.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of the It trailer? Let us know!