Listen up, ‘Flip or Flop’ fans — The hit show is allegedly ending production after its current season [7], according to a new report, March 29! However, the plans to shoot multi-city spin-offs, still allegedly remain in tact. Here’s the reported fate of Christina and Tarek’s HGTV careers…

Say it ain’t so?! After seven successful seasons, Flip or Flop will not be returning to the small screen, according to the latest issue of In Touch, March 29. Although Christina, 33, and Tarek El Moussa, 35, are currently filming season seven, the tumultuous exes will reportedly not be back for an 8th season of the HGTV show. The mag claims that they’ve confirmed the news from five different sources, including a “high level” network source. Yikes..

“They won’t go beyond what they’ve already shot,” the mag reports. “There will be only the spin-off shows with the new couples in different cities… Christina and Tarek won’t be filming more episodes. Season 7 is their last.” Wow.

In case you didn’t know — On March 1, HGTV revealed that they were creating a spin-off of Flip or Flop that would follow couples in five other cities around the United States. The show, slated to premiere sometime in 2017 and 2018, will expand over Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, Texas and Las Vegas.

Although the mag has nothing to say about Tarek, they did claim that Christina has no plans, whatsoever, to return to Flip or Flop. In fact, her decision to reportedly end her seven-season stint with the show, was a decision that she reportedly made on her own.

In the beginning of March 2017, there were similar reports that claimed Flip or Flop was on its way out. Regardless of the reported demise of the show, Christina and Tarek have recited their committment to the franchise, over and over, since they announced their separation on Dec. 12, 2016. Ugh, we’re hoping that the rumor mill is just working on overdrive…

