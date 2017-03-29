Christina El Moussa Getting Her Own Show After ‘Flip Or Flop’ Ends?: She’s ‘Drawing Interest’

Courtesy of HGTV

Although ‘Flip or Flop’ is reportedly ending after season 7, Christina El Moussa may not be going anywhere. Right now, she’s a ‘hot commodity’ to TV execs, according to a new report, March 29. And, her alleged new ideas have apparently caught the eyes of multiple networks!

From Flip or Flop to a solo interior design gig? — That seems to be the case for the future of Christina El Moussa‘s career, according to the latest issue of In Touch, March 29.

While the mag also reported that Flip or Flop will end after its current seventh season, there may be a silver-lining in all of this. Christina, 33, is reportedly looking to land her own show with TV execs, who’ve reportedly been very intrigued by the stunning star. “She’s shopping an interior design show around,” a source said. “She’s drawing a lot of interest… she has impressed several people at other networks who can give her a new show. They think she’s a hot commodity,” the source says. OMG.

Along with the bombshell reports that Flip or Flop will allegedly end after season 7, the mag did reveal that the show’s multi-city spin-offs are a-go for the network. Since the spin-offs will reportedly live, that means Christina and Tarek will both be locked into a contract with HGTV, even if the Flip or Flop ends, RIGHT?! While the network has not revealed how involved Christina and Tarek will be in the five-show franchise, it’s been reported that they are contracted in, in some way.

If that’s true, then there’s only one issue with Christina’s alleged idea to fly solo — a potential contract breach. However, a source told the mag that “she feels HGTV will let her out of her contract,” to pursue her alleged interior design show dreams. Wow..

It’s no secret that Christina and Tarek didn’t have the most amicable of splits. Their past blew up when they announced their separation on Dec. 12, 2016. News of an explosive argument — that involved police assistance — at their Orange County in May 2016, came to light. So, the mag claimed that Christina’s plans for a solo show would be the ultimate revenge to Tarek. Christina reportedly wants to prove that she can create a successful career without her ex.

While the mag had a lot to say about Christina — including that she reportedly made the decision to leave Flip or Flop on her own — they made no comment about Tarek’s take on all of this. So, that’s a cliffhanger in itself.

There’s been rumblings, since the beginning of March, that the demise of Flip or Flop was only a matter of time. However, Christina and Tarek have remained adamant that although they’re not together anymore, their committment to show still remains. So, what’s going on?

HollywoodLifers, would you watch if Christina got her own show?!

