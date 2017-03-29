How To Keep Your Love Life Sizzling Like Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson

Courtesy of Instagram

Having a healthy romance is great, but it’s not easy. How do you keep that honeymoon stage alive, when you and your partner are past that? Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are a good example! They’ve kept the fire ablaze all while dealing with long distance. Here’s how you can too!

Relationships take a lot of work — How do you keep someone happy, satisfied and entertained through emotions, intimacy and well, life, itself? Essentially, how do you keep the spark alive with someone that you may have been with for months or years? Well, when we think of a healthy and sexy relationship, we think, Khloe Kardashian, 32, Tristan Thompson, 26.

Although it’s taken Khloe a few tries to find Mr. Right, she’s finally found her “love,” as she’s put it. Khloe and Tristan have been dating since late August 2016, and although they face distance-challenges, she’s busy with work, and he’s ballin’ [go Cavs!], they’ve managed to maintain that rare, sweet and sultry connection they have.

Yeah, you know you want that! SO, we went to the experts — Lori Zaslow and Jennifer Zucher — co-founders and professional matchmakers of Project Soulmate — to explain how to keep your relationship spicy and fresh! Let’s light that fire again, guys!

“Keeping the spark alive in your relationship comes from the cliche saying, ‘Actions speak louder than words,'” Lori and Jennifer EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com.

Although there are many reasons why relationships can lose their flame — Believe it or not, most involve the “lack of physical and emotional interaction with one another.” It doesn’t matter what the issue may be; work, distance, etc.; the key is the action of communication. “Significant amounts of time spent separately will inevitably lead to less communication, creating negativity within the relationship,” they revealed, adding that this will ultimately “lead to loss of intimacy and eventually loss of attraction.” Wow.

But, don’t worry. The spark, the fireworks the butterflies and the excitement are all possible to maintain. Lori and Jennifer, the experts in all things relationships, “recommend doing and saying the right things to help keep a fiery, passionate relationship.” So, here they are:

Effort: “Remember when you first started dating, and you’d do or say anything to make your significant other happy?” — You’d go out of your way to do little things just to please them; wear makeup all the time; put them before yourself [ALL] of the time. Sorry guys, but there’s no expiration date on being caring and loving. You’ve got to put in the work, and this goes both ways! “Dedication to your partner’s happiness should not diminish simply, because distance [or anything else] has created some intimacy obstacles.” So, let’s talk physicality.

Creating intimacy: Our experts say, if you want an intimate relationship, then it’s your job to create one. Remember, communication. You have to make your partner aware and you have to act on it. “Creating an intimate relationship doesn’t necessarily mean running to the airport, getting a one-way ticket, and flying to sweep your partner off their feet like a rom-com scene (although, we do recommend the occasional surprise weekend trip).” But, it’s important to act on feelings, moments, and opportunities, where intimacy can happen. Don’t be afraid!

If long distance is your issue, refer to this: “Maintaining the spark within long-distance relationships involves positive communications and attentive listening skills from both partners,” our experts said. “Intimacy in communication comes from both simple conversation regarding the ups and downs of the day and difficult conversations about what the future holds for the couple.”

Take time to yourself [aka, balance]: This one might be our favorites from Lori and Jennifer. “Take some time away from your partner to learn how to live independently from one another,” they said. “Often times, couples will stay within their comfort zone because their significant other is not there.” It’s important to step out of your norm [aka your shared life with your partner] in order to grow as a person. Not to mention, it’s healthy to expand on your own, and it could even give you a better perspective on your relationship. Most importantly, “this will decrease the likelihood of resentment later in the relationship due to feelings of opportunities stifled by the other person.”

Khloe and Tristan seem to be the epitome of these amazing points that Lori and Jennifer have raised. A lot of these tips are great for long-distance couples as well. Khloe and her Cleveland Cavalier are independent, they encourage each other’s careers, they take time away, and most importantly, they put the effort in.

