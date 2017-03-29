Gucci Man & Nicki Minaj ‘Make Love’ In Sexy Video — Watch Her Take Shots At Remy Ma

It’s the Nicki Minaj clapback at Remy Ma that we’ve all been waiting for! WATCH Nicki and Gucci Mane completely diss Remy in their new video for ‘Make Love’ and tell us — do you think Nicki will have the last word in this whole feud?

“You see, silly rabbit, to be the queen of rap, you gotta sell records, you gotta get plaques,” Nicki Minaj, 34, raps in her collab with Gucci Mane, 37. We previously knew that Nicki was going after someone, but from the way she flips the bird in the video, it’s now clear that the line is a direct slam towards Remy Ma, 36! WATCH the new video above.

The rest of the lyrics could also be directed towards Remy, who has not been shy about releasing heaps of content dragging Nicki. “S, plural like the S on my chest,” Nicki raps. “Now sit your dumbass down, you got an F on your test.” Ooh!

Nicki also posted an excerpt of the video on her Instagram, specifically sharing the most scathing portion of her rap:

Finally, the “Anaconda” singer has taken to Twitter to subtly “like” tweets about her best diss lines, including, “One platinum plaque, album flopped, b*tch where?!” Pretty obvious that Nicki is enjoying the fan support when it comes to racking up points in her fight against Remy!

Now all that’s left is to see if Remy responds. Knowing her, she won’t keep quiet for long!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Nicki and Gucci’s new video? Do you think the lyrics are meant for Remy? Tell us whose side you’re on!