‘Dunkirk’ Director Gushes Over Harry Styles & Cast At CinemaCon 2017

For CinemaCon 2017, Warner Bros. brought out ‘Dunkirk’ director Christopher Nolan and almost the ENTIRE ‘Justice League’ cast, including Ben Affleck. We were there and we’ve got the FULL scoop!

The legendary Christopher Nolan opened the Warner Bros. presentation at CinemaCon 2017 on Wednesday, March 29, in Las Vegas, Nevada to unveil new footage from Dunkirk. Before running the clip, he couldn’t stop praising the ensemble cast which he called a “mixture of established names” and “relative newcomers, faces that I think you’re going to come to know and love over the years.” Hey Christopher, if you’re talking about Harry Styles, we’re already loving it! The director added that the ensemble cast truly “exceeded” his “expectations”, which was very exciting to hear.

The new footage of Dunkirk was intense. Christopher showed us an extended scene, in which Tom Hardy can be seen running defense by flying a fighter jet, while young soldiers on the beach of Dunkirk are trapped and under fire. The movie will take us not just on the front lines, but inside the fighter jets and also to nearby civilians to give moviegoers a real feel of the tense and stressful environment seen on screen.

Other movies that rolled out during CinemaCon included a new trailer for Unforgettable starring Katherine Heigl and Rosario Dawson, plus Everything, Everything starring Amandla Stenberg and Nick Robinson, Bastards starring Ed Helms and Owen Wilson, and The Lego Ninjago Movie — a new branch of The Lego Movie franchise. There was also a horror sizzle reel for Annabelle Creation and IT, which featured never-before-seen footage from both that had the audience (aka just me) jumping out of their seats. They are two very super creepy movies, that’s for sure.

Charlie Hunnam also surprised the CinemaCon 2017 audience, bringing along a new look at his highly anticipated King Arthur movie. The actor shared that it was an entirely new take on the story, and the new trailer very much showed that. Footage included Jude Law desperately trying to get rid of Charlie’s Arthur so that he can keep the crown, and also revealed the moment Arthur grasps the sword in the stone. Oh, and the footage was set to classic rock music, giving the medieval tale an entirely new feel. It was very cool!

Of course there was no way that Warner Bros. wasn’t going to dive into their DC universe, so it was no surprise when Gal Gadot (via a pre-recorded video) intro’d some lengthy new footage from Wonder Woman. In the extended scenes, we got a feel for the romantic chemistry between Gal’s Wonder Woman and her love interest, the incomparable Chris Pine. There were also scenes that dived into Wonder Woman’s origin story, as well as showing her in action later on when she decides to use her powers to save the world.

Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa, also showed up, though he was just there to reveal some concept visuals for the film. He shared that he was headed to Australia as soon as CinemaCon was over to start filming Aquaman, which the concept footage revealed will be almost entirely under water. Director James Wan was featured in the video, telling the audience that Aquaman will very much be an origin story, and that moviegoers will experience Atlantis for the first time alongside Aquaman. Can’t wait!

Last but certainly not least, CinemaCon was treated to the Justice League trailer. But the big surprise was that the entire cast was there — Gal excluded. Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill (spoiler alert?), Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher and director Zack Snyder took the stage, though only Zack spoke to the crowd. He joked that the cast was “too cool” to talk to us, but to be fair the presentation was running a little late and Justice League was the closing act.

