Christina El Moussa ‘Into’ Rumored BF Nate Thompson: Why She Sees Future With Him

‘Flip or Flop’ star Christina El Moussa is ‘so into’ her rumored new boyfriend! Christina totally digs hockey player Nate Thompson, and has a few reasons why she thinks this alleged relationship could work, according to a new report. We have all the details here!

Christina El Moussa, 33, is reportedly thinking long-term already when it comes to her rumored relationship with NHL stud Nate Thompson, 32! After a volatile split with husband Tarek El Moussa, 35, life is fun and carefree. She wants that to last, a source told InTouch Weekly!

“Christina is dating Nate,” the source told the magazine. “She’s so into him. She really hope it works out because he’s handsome and she’s a huge hockey fan.” We totally get that. Nate’s incredibly hot, and he’s one of the star players on the Anaheim Ducks hockey team. Cute and talented!

Unfortunately, Christina’s rep told HollywoodLife.com that the rumored couple are just that — rumored. Christina and Nate are nothing but friends, according to the rep! This is such a bummer. They would have made an adorable couple, and he really fits the criteria for what she apparently wants in a man.

The dating rumors started after Christina and Nate were photographed together at an Anaheim Ducks charity event looking picture-perfect. They had allegedly been dating for a month at that point, according to E!, getting together in February shortly after Christina’s split from Gary Anderson. Things were allegedly going fast! Christina was actually asked about Nate while she was exercising in her neighborhood on March 25, but she just ignored the person behind the camera. Well, not entirely — she did smile!

