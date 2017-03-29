Chloe Moretz Freaks Out After Stranger Shows Up On Her Doorstep With Cookies

FameFlyNet​

This is so terrifying! Chloe Moretz called the police after an uninvited ‘fan’ showed up on her doorstep bearing cookies. Get all the details right here!

Chloe Moretz, 20, reported a young male “admirer” to the authorities when he skateboarded up to her home with a container full of cookies, as TMZ reports on March 29. We don’t blame the actress for freaking out!

Chloe was inside her home, as law enforcement sources tell the site, but she didn’t answer the door. The “fan”, who apparently looked like he was about 18 years old, started speaking to a neighbor, reportedly trying to confirm it was Chloe’s home, and the neighbor questioned him. He then made a quick getaway before police could talk to him. LAPD threat management is currently investigating the incident, as TMZ says. We hope they find him!

Chloe later stepped out in Los Angeles on March 28 for a lowkey outing, looking casual-cool in athleisure wear (see the pic above). She opted to go without makeup, tying her platinum blonde hair back, and she definitely seemed relaxed. We’re glad she’s okay!

The Neighbors 2 actress isn’t the only star to deal with unwanted encounters like this one. Kendall Jenner, 21, has famously been dealing with a stalker over the past few months after he followed her home — he managed to get past her gate and stand in her driveway — and she even had to testify against the guy in court. Fortunately, she now has a restraining order against him, but she was really shaken over the situation.

At the end of the day, it absolutely turns our stomachs to think about young stars being followed by strange men, and we hope this is the only time Chloe has to experience it.

