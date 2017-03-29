Charo Threatening To Quit ‘DWTS’: She’s ‘Seriously Upset’ After Being Scored ‘Unfairly’

Courtesy of ABC

Oh no! Charo may be leaving ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ as a new report claims the passionate flamenco guitarist wants nothing to do with the ABC competition series after she was scored ‘very unfairly’. She also doesn’t think she’s been treated very well. Get all the details here!

“Charo was super upset this week about her scoring and she feels like she’s being treated and scored very unfairly,” a source told E! News. “She is seriously upset.”

We knew Charo, 66, was a passionate woman, but we had no idea she’d get so fired up about her most recent scoring. In the two weeks of the season that have aired thus far, Charo earned both a 21 and a 25 out of 40 from the judges. Furthermore, she was nearly eliminated on March 27, when she was the last dancer revealed to be safe. Chris Kattan ended up getting the boot. But even though Charo was safe, she immediately started complaining to producers after the episode ended.

“She was telling producers that she doesn’t like how they’re underscoring her and she feels like she’s been treated so badly so she was threatening to quit,” the source said. The producers allegedly calmed her down, but her leaving the show may still happen “unless they started scoring her performances more fairly.”

After her near elimination during the second week, Charo told E! News, “I was very upset that they kicked out Chris. I was about to make a deal. I go, and he stays. But I don’t think the rules allow that. He tried very hard and it’s so beautiful. Also, I was very upset that they gave [better scores] to Mr. T.”

