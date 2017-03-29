Pink Out Day: Lily Collins & More Celebs Support & Send Love To Planned Parenthood

Courtesy of Instagram

Celebrities came out in force to support Planned Parenthood on Mar. 29 for Pink Out Day. Lily Collins, Emily Ratajkowski, Gabby Sidibe and more all shared out their belief in the importance of women’s health with powerful tweets you have to see!

These ladies are not going to let Planned Parenthood get defunded without a fight. Women came out in droves for Pink Out Day on Wednesday, Mar. 29. The women’s health organization planned this day to be one of protest and action to fight against the threat that it could lose its’ government funding. “We will fight like hell to protect our 2.5 million patients a year and the 1 in 5 women that will go to Planned Parenthood in her life. It’s a day for people to unite and say: We resist. We are strong. And we’re not backing down — not today, not ever,” the organization posted on the Pink Out Day page. Women wore pink and shared why keeping Planned Parenthood open mattered to them on the Internet.

Celebrities took to Twitter to show their support through the #pinkout. “Pretty in pink. I’m joining Planned Parenthood to #PinkOut the internet. I #StandWithPP & the 2.5 million who rely on them…,” wrote Lily Collins, 28, on her Twitter account. Elizabeth Banks, 43, tweeted, “We’ll never stop fighting for our health, rights & communities. #IStandWithPP & 2.5MM who rely on it.”

Pretty in pink. I’m joining Planned Parenthood to #PinkOut the internet. I #StandWithPP & the 2.5 million who rely on them… pic.twitter.com/OAm8E01jOh — Lily Collins (@lilycollins) March 29, 2017

“I believe in a woman’s right to safe, affordable, accessible, and legal reproductive healthcare. That’s why I # standwithPP # PinkOut ,” wrote model Emily Ratajkowski, 25. Kristin Davis, 52, shared a picture of herself with her Sex & The City co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker, 52, and Kim Cattrall, 60, together at a Planned Parenthood event. Connie Britton kept it simple with her tweet and simply wrote, “#pinkout.”

I believe in a woman's right to safe, affordable, accessible, and legal reproductive healthcare. That's why I #standwithPP 💗#PinkOut 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/YnkT5yLi4i — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) March 29, 2017

I’m joining Planned Parenthood to #PinkOut the internet. I #StandWithPP & the 2.5 million who rely on them. pic.twitter.com/DQenY0F6Cd — Gabby SidiBae (@GabbySidibe) March 29, 2017

I’m joining Planned Parenthood to #PinkOut the internet. I #StandWithPP & the 2.5 million who rely on them. https://t.co/e6WZ8BQB5U — Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) March 29, 2017

I #StandWithPP because millions of women in MA & across this country depend on Planned Parenthood for basic medical care. #PinkOut pic.twitter.com/eZA6NXb4oK — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) March 29, 2017

