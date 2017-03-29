‘L&HH’s Cardi B Wants To Enlist Nicki Minaj’s Nemesis Remy Ma For Epic Diss Track

REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Instagram

Cardi B released a video showing off her freestyling skills and it was quickly dissed by Nicki Minaj. Now, the reality star turned rapper is planning to hit back and she wants Remy Ma to help her. Here’s what we know!

Cardi B, 24, is a savage! The Love & Hip Hop: New York star is known for her temper and it looks like Nicki Minaj, 34, is about to get a taste. A source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the Bronx born baddie is preparing to clap back at Nicki and she’s planning to get Remy Ma, 36, in on it. “Cardi’s already been talking with Remy about doing a track together but now she wants to make it a Nicki diss track, she’s already started writing it.” Uh oh, looks like Nicki has made another enemy.

But before you go feeling too sorry for Cardi B, our sources say she’s actually super hyped about fighting with the “Anaconda” rapper. “Cardi wants a feud with Nicki, she’s ready for anything Nicki wants to throw at her. She’s saying she wants to go up against her in a rap battle, she thinks she’ll win.” We love Cardi’s confidence!

No word yet on whether Remy Ma is ready to jump into this feud with Cardi B, but we can’t help thinking the odds are high that she’ll be all over this track. After all, she and Nicki have some serious beef going on.

These two have been going after each other hard ever since Remy dropped “shETHER”. The track was nearly seven minutes of insults — all aimed at Nicki. It didn’t take long for Nicki to fire back. Her song with Gucci Mane called “Make Love” was a not so subtle attack on Remy. Now that Cardi B is jumping into the ring to battle Nicki, it only makes sense that Remy will join her.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Cardi B has what it takes to battle Nicki in the rap game? Or does she need some help from Remy Ma? Let us know in the comments!

