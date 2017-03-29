Nicki Minaj Vs Cardi B: Why The ‘L&HH’ Star Is ‘Hyped’ The Hip Hop Icon Is Dissing Her

HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that Cardi B is so jazzed about Nicki Minaj throwing shade at her that it’s actually kinda scary. Find out why the ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star thinks the diss is great news!

“Cardi B‘s hyped that Nicki [Minaj] is dissing her,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s just another sign that she’s made it. Nicki wouldn’t bother coming for her if she wasn’t a threat, Cardi is loving this.” OMG, looks like the 24-year-old Love & Hip Hop: New York star is totally excited that she’s made enough of a name for herself that she’s pissing off big music icons like Nicki!

“Cardi wants a feud with Nicki, she’s ready for anything Nicki wants to throw at her,” the source continued. “She’s saying she wants to go up against her in a rap battle, she thinks she’ll win.” Oh, whoa Cardi! Are you sure about that? You better be real confident that you can win that rap battle before you try to throw down with the 34-year-old “Anaconda” singer.

The aspiring rapper dropped a video of her lip syncing along to her new 1-minute freestyle track on Instagram on March 28. Cardi looked so excited to be sharing her music, but critics soon took to the comment section to pick apart her latest creation. Then Nicki liked a comment someone else made slamming the rapper for her song, a move that only egged the haters on.

We aren’t sure if Nicki really thinks Cardi doesn’t have what it takes to make it in the rapping world, but if the two were to star a full on feud it would definitely lead to an epic battle!

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Cardi B should be excited that Nicki is dissing her, or should she be worried? Give us all your thoughts below!