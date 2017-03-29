“I’m so incredibly proud of what we all created,” Sarah said about the show. “Sometimes you need distance to really understand the gravitas of that. I appreciate everything about that job. As an actor, all you ever want to do is leave your mark — you want to do something that affects people.”

Of course this echoes what she wrote on Instagram on March 10, the day that marked the actual 20-year reunion. “That first season, we liked to think of ourselves as the little show that could,” she wrote. While we knew the potential, I don’t think any of us saw the lasting impact our show would have. As an actor, you wish for that one role where you can leave your mark and forever be remembered, with Buffy I got so much more. She’s a feminist challenge to gender hierarchy. Buffy may have been the Chosen One, but I was the lucky one.”

