It’s been 20 years since Buffy Summer and the Scooby gang came into our lives, but spoiler alert — they’re back, and still look so so good. Here are 18 photos from their reunion to prove it.

Twenty years after the pilot of Buffy the Vampire Slayer airs, the cast who made us swoon, laugh, cry and well, cry some more got back together for an interview with Entertainment Weekly and a 44-minute long video on the People & EW Network. So, we did the honors of watching and pulling out some moments that made us so so excited to see all these lovely people back together.

Yes, Joss Whedon, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Emma Caulfield, Amber Benson, Alyson Hannigan, David Boreanaz, James Marsters, Seth Green, Charisma Carpenter, Michelle Trachtenberg, Kristine Sutherland, Alexis Denisof and Nicholas Brendon all got together for the epic shoot and to discuss the massive impact the show had on the world.

“This is surreal. For the most part, this is like a high school reunion but much worse because they all still look really great,” he said. “I was hoping some of them would puff out a bit. But that did not take place.”

“I’m so incredibly proud of what we all created,” Sarah said about the show. “Sometimes you need distance to really understand the gravitas of that. I appreciate everything about that job. As an actor, all you ever want to do is leave your mark — you want to do something that affects people.” Of course this echoes what she wrote on Instagram on March 10, the day that marked the actual 20-year reunion. “That first season, we liked to think of ourselves as the little show that could,” she wrote. While we knew the potential, I don’t think any of us saw the lasting impact our show would have. As an actor, you wish for that one role where you can leave your mark and forever be remembered, with Buffy I got so much more. She’s a feminist challenge to gender hierarchy. Buffy may have been the Chosen One, but I was the lucky one.” HollywoodLifers, are you obsessed with the reunion?

