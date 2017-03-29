Brad Pitt’s Secret Reunion With Angelina & Kids: The Ingenious Way He Pulled It Off

REX/Shutterstock

Brad Pitt’s covert trip to Cambodia with Angelina Jolie and their kids was made possible thanks to his ingenious planning, a source tells us EXCLUSIVELY! It definitely takes someone brilliant to pull off going abroad with their ex without anyone knowing! So, how did he do it?

Brad Pitt, 52, went to Cambodia with his children when Angelina Jolie, 41, was filming First They Killed My Father in the country. Um, thanks for letting us know! The actor was able to hide from cameras by not staying in the same town as his estranged wife, a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, and that enabled him to have a blast with the kids with the paparazzi none the wiser!

“Brad pulled off a secret rendezvous with Angelina by first checking into a plush resort a few towns over from where they were staying, and they split time with the children, the source said EXCLUSIVELY. “He picked an obscure resort, in a foreign country, which helped protect his anonymity.

“Brad and Angie never crossed paths themselves, but the kids were able to enjoy time with both parents during their international trip,” the source dished. “She was able to give the children time with their father while avoiding seeing him too.”

Talk about hiding in plain sight! Brad’s plan worked incredibly well, as evidenced by the fact that absolutely nobody knew he was even abroad! Brad really pulled off something amazing for his family. Thankfully, Brad and Angelina have been working on regaining trust and friendship, even if there’s no romantic feelings between them, for the sake of their kids. That healthier relationship between the once-feuding exes means he’s able to spend much more time with Shiloh, Maddox, Knox, Vivienne, Zahara and Pax!

Brad and his six kiddos had tons of fun when they were together in Cambodia, according to our source. They splashed around in the pool at his luxe resort and played freely, without having to worry about having their privacy invaded. Sounds great!

HollywoodLife.com has reached out for comment.

HollywoodLifers, are you impressed by how Brad pulled off his secret trip to Cambodia? Tell us in the comments!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.