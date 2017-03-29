Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani & Kids Fish & Explore Woods On Oklahoma Spring Break: Pics

SplashNews

As if Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton weren’t cute enough, the couple totally made our hearts melt while on spring break in OK with Gwen’s 3 adorable sons! Looking like one big happy family, the group seemed to have a blast fishing, riding tractors, & roaming the woods. You’ll love these precious pics!

There’s no question Gwen Stefani, 47, and Blake Shelton, 40, are living up their spring break! But they’re not the only ones having fun — Gwen’s three sons Kingston, 10; Zuma, 8; and Apollo Rossdale, 3, joined them on their vacay in Oklahoma, turning the getaway into a fun family adventure. And we seriously cannot get enough of the sweet snaps Gwen’s been posting — she even called her time away from Hollywood “heaven!”

One of my fav. snaps from today #gwenstefani #oklahoma #springbreak2017 #family #betty 🐶💛 A post shared by Gwen & Blake Fans (@gwenandblake) on Mar 29, 2017 at 1:53am PDT

Family fun in Oklahoma on "Blake's" snapchat today! 😍💖👨‍👩‍👦‍👦 A post shared by Gwen Stefani News (@gwensnews) on Mar 28, 2017 at 5:23pm PDT

Love this picture of #blakeshelton @blakeshelton and all the kids 💛💚#gwenstefani @gwenstefani A post shared by Gwen & Blake Fans (@gwenandblake) on Mar 28, 2017 at 10:02am PDT

Flooding Snapchat on Mar. 28 with pics and videos from their time in the country, both Blake and Gwen could be seen riding on a tractor with the kids Gwen shares with ex husband Gavin Rossdale, 51. The group-of-five also fished and explored in the woods, obviously sporting camouflage and baseball caps the entire time because Oklahoma.

We have to say, in all of her snaps, Gwen looks BEYOND happy. It seems like some time away from the glitz and glam of Hollywood may be just what she needed. And of course spending quality time with her love and her children can’t hurt either. Could she and Blake GET any cuter?

This isn’t even the first spring break the couple have shared though. Last year, Gwen also treated her kids to a fun-filled March vacay with Blake in his home state of Oklahoma. The family even did similar activities, once going on a hike and catching it all on SnapChat. We just love how well Gwen’s boys have taken to Blake, they truly seem like one big happy fam!

