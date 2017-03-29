Blac Chyna Goes Off On Tyga Over Child Support In Wild Snapchat Rant: ‘You’re A B***’

SplashNews/REX/Shutterstock

The war is back on between Blac Chyna and Tyga — and she’s taken their feud public! Chyna posted a series of Snapchats totally bashing her ex for not paying her child support and MORE…and it’s pretty wild!

Blac Chyna, 28, was up in the middle of the night on March 29, and she spilled some major tea on Snapchat. The mom of two shared several notes on her account, with her ex and baby daddy, Tyga, 27, as the target. Here’s what she wrote:

“It’s funny now to me!!! But when Tyga and side n***a kicked me out!!! And they wanted to see me fail! lol And 2 grind from the dirt!!!!!! No child support! N***a is like hoes! So imma treat u like that! Not paying Jenny ! Wow. Stop running to ur money! Telling my business about King! I bet any money ! I got more money then ur account Tyga, Michael !!! So go tell Kylie [Jenner] and Rob [Kardashian]! About our son Account! Cause that’s the only reason I’m contacting your f** a**! But u wanna make it like I want u lol! Tyga ur a b****! And u can go get ur mom, or ur b****! Lol!!! Or ur n***a u f***in or Terrell or heather! On wait 16101 venture blvd 215.”

Alright, since there’s no context, it’s kind of hard to decipher what’s going on here, but it seems like Tyga may have made some accusations — possibly to his girlfriend, Kylie, and Chyna’s other baby daddy, Rob — about Chyna’s parenting of their son, King, 4, and now she’s firing back. She’s clearly not scared of him, either, as her final messages seem to be telling him to come to her, with the address directing him to her Lashed salon in California.

Tyga and Blac Chyna met in 2011 and had King in one year later. They got engaged after their son’s birth, but split less than two years later at the beginning of 2014. It wasn’t long before Tyga started spending more and more time with Kylie, but they didn’t officially confirm their romance until her 18th birthday in August 2015. Chyna was NOT down with the romance, and publicly feuded with her ex and his new woman for months…until she started dating Kylie’s brother, Rob, in Jan. 2016, that is! All seemed to be going well in this love square after that, but clearly the drama is worse as ever these days!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think is going down between Chyna and Tyga?

