Blac Chyna’s Snapchat Rant: Fans Freaking Out Over Wild Attack On Tyga

Blac Chyna’s Snapchat story bashing ex Tyga is blowing up online after she accused him of not paying her child support…and a few other interesting things. Her fans are totally freaking out over her wild rant, and can’t hide their shock! See their best reactions here!
What better way to start the day than with a dramatic Snapchat story from Blac Chyna? She’s taken her feud with ex Tyga, 27, majorly public, airing their dirty laundry for all her fans to see! Chyna, 28, posted a series of mostly incoherent Snaps on March 28 pointed at Tyga, accusing him of not paying child support, and “telling my business about King [Cairo, their four-year-old son]” — and then some!
Blac Chyna’s Snapchat Rant Over Tyga — PICS
Not one to sit idly by while people talk about her behind her back, Chyna fired back in a majorly public forum. And fans are loving every minute of it! They’re giggling on social media about the way http://hollywoodlife.com/2017/03/29/blac-chyna-tyga-feud-child-support-snapchat/Tyga’s being dragged, and are utterly shocked at Chyna’s sheer boldness. This is the kind of drama people want to wake up to every day! Check out some of these hilarious reactions:
It feels like we shouldn’t laugh at the situation, but these reactions are way too funny not to! Chyna’s story is a little sticky, because there’s no context. It’s hard to gather from the Snaps (you can see those in our gallery!) but it appears that Tyga may have judged her parenting skills to girlfriend Kylie Jenner, 19, and Rob Kardashian, 30, the father of Chyna’s other child, Dream Kardashian, along with allegedly not making good on child support payments. Her last Snap is simply an address, which many people thought was Tyga’s home address made public. Uh oh. As it turns out, she gave the location for Lashed, her lash extension and makeup salon. What is going on??
HollywoodLifers, what’s YOUR reaction to the Blac Chyna/Tyga Snapchat drama? Tell us in the comments!
Copyright © 2017 PMC. All rights reserved.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP