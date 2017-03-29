Blac Chyna’s Snapchat Rant: Fans Freaking Out Over Wild Attack On Tyga

REX/Shutterstock

Blac Chyna’s Snapchat story bashing ex Tyga is blowing up online after she accused him of not paying her child support…and a few other interesting things. Her fans are totally freaking out over her wild rant, and can’t hide their shock! See their best reactions here!

What better way to start the day than with a dramatic Snapchat story from Blac Chyna? She’s taken her feud with ex Tyga, 27, majorly public, airing their dirty laundry for all her fans to see! Chyna, 28, posted a series of mostly incoherent Snaps on March 28 pointed at Tyga, accusing him of not paying child support, and “telling my business about King [Cairo, their four-year-old son]” — and then some!

Not one to sit idly by while people talk about her behind her back, Chyna fired back in a majorly public forum. And fans are loving every minute of it! They’re giggling on social media about the way http://hollywoodlife.com/2017/03/29/blac-chyna-tyga-feud-child-support-snapchat/Tyga’s being dragged, and are utterly shocked at Chyna’s sheer boldness. This is the kind of drama people want to wake up to every day! Check out some of these hilarious reactions:

Blac Chyna's snapchat story has me like pic.twitter.com/H7ZkLYORC7 — Prince Vegeta (@linflow_) March 29, 2017

kris jenner when she sees all this blac chyna/ tyga drama and realizes kuwtk didn't film it pic.twitter.com/690scnTCnf — Kadevin. (@SupaastarJones) March 29, 2017

Blac Chyna: You can go get Kylie, Tyga!

Kylie: pic.twitter.com/PEAhwK7RF9 — Sadness Everdeen (@_LoveShyanne) March 29, 2017

Me waking up to see Blac Chyna bashing Tyga & trying to figure out what started it. pic.twitter.com/hM53zZJ3fN — Brexoxo'💖 (@BreLynnor) March 29, 2017

When you see Blac Chyna trending pic.twitter.com/Y31hfzWuc1 — Mr.Gemini♊ (@RonG30) March 29, 2017

Everybody trying to figure out what happened with Blac Chyna and Tyga based off of a few sentences pic.twitter.com/sVT2NfFfq2 — ADRI (@AndrianaStark) March 29, 2017

Blac Chyna: Go Get Kylie, Tyga! Kylie: pic.twitter.com/2HShQtJlcd — Bibble & Gubbles (@bibble8gubbles) March 29, 2017

When Blac Chyna has so many grammatical errors in her blast but you still here for the drama like pic.twitter.com/5DSUCsfNNS — Omar Jaimes (@OmarJaimes20) March 29, 2017

When you wake up & Blac Chyna is dragging Tyga pic.twitter.com/YyIhR2sb4h — TheBlackPwrPuffGrl (@HerMessyAfro) March 29, 2017

It feels like we shouldn’t laugh at the situation, but these reactions are way too funny not to! Chyna’s story is a little sticky, because there’s no context. It’s hard to gather from the Snaps (you can see those in our gallery!) but it appears that Tyga may have judged her parenting skills to girlfriend Kylie Jenner, 19, and Rob Kardashian, 30, the father of Chyna’s other child, Dream Kardashian, along with allegedly not making good on child support payments. Her last Snap is simply an address, which many people thought was Tyga’s home address made public. Uh oh. As it turns out, she gave the location for Lashed, her lash extension and makeup salon. What is going on??

HollywoodLifers, what’s YOUR reaction to the Blac Chyna/Tyga Snapchat drama? Tell us in the comments!

