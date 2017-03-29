Blac Chyna Slams Tyga & Rob Kardashian In Vicious Snapchat Rant: You’re ‘Weirdos’

This diss train is still trucking along. For the past SIX hours on Mar. 29, Blac Chyna has been going off on ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Tyga on social media. The reality star called them both ‘weirdos’ in her latest Snapchat rant. Check it out!

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned. Blac Chyna, 28, has a lot on her mind these days, and she’s taking it all out on her exes. Both Tyga, 27, and Rob Kardashian, 30, have been in the line of fire for SIX whole hours on Mar. 29 thanks to Chyna’s vicious social media behavior. In a brand new Snapchat rant, the reality star claims her exes have been calling each other to talk trash about her. “Imma be glad when y’all stop calling each other about me,” she writes. “Ughhh y’all acting like I got y’all on child support.”

It definitely doesn’t sound like Chyna and the sock designer are on track to getting back together. Yes they share adorable daughter Dream together, but that’s the only thing they have in common right now. In fact, Rob is already looking for love in other places, like a new reality TV show. If momager Kris Jenner has anything to do with it, she’ll reportedly have her son launch Rob’s Romance just a few months after he and Chyna called off their engagement. The show is said to have a The Bachelor feel to it where women will compete for his love.

As for newly single Tyga, who parted ways with Kylie Jenner a couple of weeks ago, he’s just trying to keep his head above water. Chyna is livid with him for allegedly not paying child support when it comes to their too-cute-for-words son, King Cairo. Here’s what she wrote on Snapchat, but it’s not exactly all in English we can understand. No child support! N***a is like hoes! So imma treat u like that! Not paying Jenny! Wow. Stop running to ur money!” We may need a dictionary to figure this one out.

