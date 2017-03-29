‘ANTM’ Winner, India Gants Reveals How Body Image Issues Once ‘Tore’ Her Apart

Courtesy of Instagram

Meet India Gants, your season 23 winner of ‘America’s Next Top Model’! HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY chatted with India after the March finale, and she got candid about ‘never being as skinny as other models.’ India even admitted that she’s been told to lose weight.

At just 20-years-old India Gants, 20, is ready to take the fashion industry by storm. After moving to NYC from Seattle at the beginning of March, the season 23 winner of America’s Next Top Model is turning the city sidewalks into catwalks. India was crowned the lucky winner on March 8, by judges, Tyra Banks, 43, host Rita Ora, 26, supermodel Ashley Graham, 29, stylist Law Roach and Chief Creative Officer of PAPER magazine Drew Elliott. Now, her life is completely changed!

“I feel loved,” India told HollywoodLife.com. “Im excited to hit the ground running and to be the face of the first revamp of America’s Next Top Model.” Revamp? Well, India explained… “That’s something I kind of want to set straight. America’s Next Top Model can be a successful fashion model after the show,” she said. “I know ANTM has had some contestants who do well, and things like that, but I want it to be where the winner can have a huge career as a fashion model in NY and be taken serious at castings and all of that.” Ultimately, India wants to separate herself from the stereotypes of reality TV. “I want to break the reality tv mold that it [the show] put me in. I’m the stereotype for ANTM, a show that releases supermodels.” Mic drop!

Although India is the season 23 winner of ANTM, it wasn’t the easiest road to travel. Although she’s almost always compared to Gigi Hadid, 21 — a compliment she doesn’t mind one bit — India has had her fair share of struggles with body issues. “I’ve never been stick skinny, ever, in my life,” she admitted. “Before [ANTM], I was athletic and had some meat on my bones; [I was] becoming a woman and not being stick skinny; It really bothered me for the first three years of my modeling career. I was never as skinny as other models.” Wow.

India even revealed that agencies would tell her that she needed to lose weight. “I [once] had a tape measure wrapped around every little centimeter of my body,” she revealed. “I’ve been torn apart. Then I kind of had this epiphany about a year ago when I realized, ‘You know what, I have people in my life that love me and they do not care about that stuff in the slightest.’ I figured there are better things to focus on in life than getting my measurements down for my agency.”

Now, an ANTM alum, with mentors like Tyra Banks and Ashley Graham, India is more confident than ever. “For the first time in my life, I’m so happy with my body and proud and confident and I just want to preach that and inspire other girls,” she said. “I definitely struggled with that, so I definitely want people to see if you love your body that’s all that matters.” Wow.

So, what’s India’s plan for her post-ANTM life? — “I truly believe you can do what you want after this experience. You can make it your own.” She said she was going to hit the ground running, going into agencies, and working with her team. “I’ve got some good people on my side,” she said. “Having those good industry connections and going in with a level head will be good for me.”

Here’s what India teased: “Get excited for my new makeover… it’s going to be good,” she gushed. When we interviewed her, India had luscious purple locks, so we’re excited to see what’s next. She even revealed that she’d already shot new editorials that will be released within the coming months. And, India even dished that we may see her on some billboards in the near future! OMG! Congrats, again to the ANTM winner!

